State reports 718 new COVID-19 infections, eight deaths

With data from Friday at noon through Monday at noon, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 718 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday. However, the new infections were far outpaced by those who recovered and active cases declined by 233 to 5,392 across the state.

There were eight deaths reported Tuesday. Five men and three women, half in their 60s and half over 70 were among those who died from COVID-19 illnesses. Pennington, Butte and Fall River counties each reported deaths in the Black Hills. Hyde and Harding counties each reported the second death in those counties since the pandemic began in 2020. Beadle County reported a death for the second straight day and Minnehaha County reported two deaths.

Hospitalizations increased by 14 to 193 across the state. There are 43 people in ICU and 32 on ventilators. Fifty-two patients are being treated in Black Hills hospitals with 12 in ICU and 15 on ventilators.

Of the 718 new infections, 158 were in children under 19. Sixty-seven people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County led the state with 153 new cases with 1,141 still considered active - down 40 from Monday's report. Minnehaha County saw active cases dip below 1,000 with 137 new infections and 987 active cases there.

Brown County reported 35 positive tests and there were 29 in Codington and Lincoln counties. There were 26 new infections in Brookings County and 19 in Hughes County. Yankton reported 17 new cases, Edmunds County added 15 and there were 14 in Union County. Clay and Todd counties each added a dozen positive tests and there were nine in Davison County. Beadle County recorded eight new cases and there were seven in Dewey County. Six new infections were found in Hutchinson, Turner, Roberts and Hamlin counties and five in McPherson and Gregory counties. Deuel, Faulk and Lyman counties each reported four new infections and there were three in Bon Homme, Dewey, Lake, McCook, Brule and Tripp counties.

Ten counties had two positive tests each and there was one in six other counties.