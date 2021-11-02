State reports 719 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in data from Friday at noon to Monday at noon. Five of the deaths were in the Black Hills. Three Pennington County residents were included along with two from Meade County. The other deaths came from Dewey, Hanson and Minnehaha counties. The deaths included four women and four men with one person in their 20s and seven over 70-years-old.

The state reported 719 new infections Tuesday with 158 of those coming from children under 19. Sixty-nine people over 70 tested positive. The number of new infection pushed active cases up for the fourth time in five reports. There are now 5,513 active infections in South Dakota.

With 121 positive tests, Pennington County still saw a slight decrease in active cases. There are 1,088 active infections here, compared with 939 active cases in Minnehaha County where 131 new infections were reported Tuesday.

Hospitalizations fell by three to 202 with 54 in ICU and 26 on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals have 58 patients with 16 in ICU and 13 on ventilators. In the Monument Health system, 28 of the 39 hospitalized patients on Friday were unvaccinated as were all nine ICU patients and all seven patients on ventilators. There are seven children hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses across the state.

Meade County reported 40 new infections and there were 22 in Lawrence County. Butte County recorded 14 new cases and there were 10 in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County reported seven positive tests and there were four in Fall River County.

Brown County added 55 new infections and there were 51 in Lincoln County. Codington County recorded 24 new infections and there were 20 in Hughes County. Brookings and Todd counties each added 16 new cases and there were 11 in Davison and Union counties.

Beadle, Gregory, Marshall and Walworth counties each recorded eight new infections and there were seven in Hamlin and Stanley counties. Clay, Dewey, Hutchinson and Spink counties each recorded six positive tests and there were five in Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix and Deuel counties. Bon Homme, Grant, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lake and Tripp counties each reported four new cases and there were three in Bennett, Day and Moody counties. Two new cases were discovered in six counties and one was found in 10 others.