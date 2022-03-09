State reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

New and active cases of COVID-19 continue to fall across the state with the South Dakota Department of Health reporting Wednesday 72 new infections and one more death.

Active cases of the virus dropped to 3,238, down 117 from Tuesday's report. The one death was reported to be a man in his 20s from Bennett County. In March, there have been 39 deaths reported, with an overall death toll of 2,844 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations also dropped to 112, down eight from Tuesday's report, and 20 people are in intensive care units across the state. In the Black Hills area, there are 26 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and two people in the ICU.

Of the 72 new infections statewide, eight were reported in Pennington County and four each were reported in Lawrence, Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties. One new case each was reported in Bennett, Fall River and Jackson counties. There were no new cases reported in Butte, Custer, Haakon, Harding, Perkins or Ziebach counties.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, there were 17 new cases in Minnehaha County, four in Lincoln County, and one in McCook County.

Across the state, there are 517 active cases in children 19 and under, 911 active cases in adults in their 20s and 30s, 739 active cases for adults in their 40s and 50s, and 690 cases for adults in their 60s and 70s. There are 381 cases in adults 80 and older.

More than 71% of eligible South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 58% received the complete series. Just over 32% of eligible South Dakotans have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

There have been 236,503 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.