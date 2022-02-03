State reports 733 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

After reaching record highs, active COVID-19 cases have finally begun to recede. After adding 733 new infections Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 27,003 active infections in the state.

The last time numbers were that low was about three weeks ago when the latest spike in the pandemic began setting new records each day. It is the seventh straight report with falling numbers of active cases.

Trends that may not improve as quickly include the number of deaths in the state. There were 12 additional deaths reported Thursday. That brings February's total to 27 and the overall death toll to 2,677.

The deaths included four women and eight men. There was one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s and six over 70. Deaths were reported in Bennett, Brookings, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hyde, Lincoln, Oglala-Lakota, Potter, Sanborn, Walworth and Yankton counties.

There are still 344 people hospitalized across the state - a decrease of 11 from Wednesday's report. Seventy people are being treated in intensive care units.

Pennington County led the state in new infections with 120 Thursday, however, active cases fell by 274 to a total of 4,826 - the first time active cases have been below 5,000 since January 19. Minnehaha County saw active cases fall by 537 to a total of 5,251 after reported 96 positive tests Thursday.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 35 new infections and there were 24 in Meade County and 22 in Lawrence County. Butte County reported 13 new cases and there were 10 in Fall River County and nine in Custer County.

Codington County added 55 new infections and there were 36 in Brown County. Brookings County reported 24 new cases and there were 21 in Lincoln County. Moody County recorded 19 positive tests and there were 18 in Yankton County. Clay County added 15 new infections and there were 14 in Charles Mix and Roberts counties.

Of the 733 new infections Thursday, 160 were in children under 19 and 83 were people over 70.

The Rapid City Area Schools added 26 new infections Wednesday night - including six at South Canyon Elementary School. Only four schools have more than 10 active cases Thursday. Rapid City Central has 26, and Stevens and Rapid City High both have 12. There are 11 infections at South Middle School. These totals don't include home tests that aren't reported to the schools.

There are currently 117 students and 39 staff members out sick with COVID-19 and 46 students report being quarantined.