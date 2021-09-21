State reports 739 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths

Active cases in South Dakota dropped for the first time since July 1 on Tuesday, but the news about the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't all good as hospitalizations increased by 34 and three more deaths were reported.

Deaths were reported in Pennington, McPherson and Minnehaha counties Tuesday. There have been 225 deaths in Pennington County and 2,108 in the state.

Hospitalizations jumped by 34 over the weekend to 236 patients being treated in the state. Seventy of those patients are in intensive care units and 47 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 105 patients being treated with 29 in ICU and 24 on ventilators.

Recoveries outpaced new infections during the reporting time of Friday at noon through Monday at noon. Active cases fell by 291 to 7,636 across the state. More than half of that drop was in Pennington County where there were 156 new cases, but 304 recoveries leading the number of active cases to fall by 148 to 2,034.

Of the 739 new infections in the state reported Tuesday, 207 were under 19 and 114 were in their 20s. Fifty-eight people over 70 tested positive.