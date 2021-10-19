State reports 739 new COVID-19 infections

Data from the South Dakota Department of Health from Friday through Monday revealed 739 new COVID-19 infections and active cases continuing to fall to a total of 5,679 - a decrease of 140 since Monday's report. The Department of Health also reported the death of a Faulk County man in his 70s. there have been 61 deaths in October and 2,203 overall since March of 2020.
Hospitalizations increased by two to 195 with 52 in intensive care units and 30 on ventilators. Fifty-three of the COVID-19 patients are in the Black Hills region with 14 in ICU and 13 on ventilators. Of the 739 new cases, 182 were in children under 19 and 83 were people over 70.
Thirty more infected staff and students at Rapid City Area Schools have had their status changed to recovered. There have been 1,017 recoveries since school began about nine weeks ago. There are currently eight staff members and 81 students who have active infections. Nine more staff and 220 students have been quarantined due to exposure to infected people.
Pennington County reported 171 new infections Tuesday but active cases continued to fall. There are 1,189 active cases in the county, about the same number as August 30. Meade County added 25 new infections and there were 23 in Lawrence County. Butte County reported 14 positive tests and there were 12 in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County recorded seven new cases and there were four in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 124 new infections and Codington County reported 56. Yankton County recorded 36 positive tests and there were 31 in Todd County. Lincoln County reported 26 new cases and there were 23 in Brown County. Beadle County reported 19 new infections and Brookings, Clay and Hughes counties each reported 13. Davison and Roberts counties reported 12 new infections and there were 10 in Union County. Edmunds County reported eight new infections and Hamlin and Walworth counties each had seven. Grant County reported six new cases and Bon Homme and Tripp counties had five. Charles Mix, Kingsbury and Spink counties each reported four new cases and five more counties reported three. There were two cases in 12 counties and six more had one case.