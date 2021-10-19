State reports 739 new COVID-19 infections

Data from the South Dakota Department of Health from Friday through Monday revealed 739 new COVID-19 infections and active cases continuing to fall to a total of 5,679 - a decrease of 140 since Monday's report. The Department of Health also reported the death of a Faulk County man in his 70s. there have been 61 deaths in October and 2,203 overall since March of 2020.

Hospitalizations increased by two to 195 with 52 in intensive care units and 30 on ventilators. Fifty-three of the COVID-19 patients are in the Black Hills region with 14 in ICU and 13 on ventilators. Of the 739 new cases, 182 were in children under 19 and 83 were people over 70.

Thirty more infected staff and students at Rapid City Area Schools have had their status changed to recovered. There have been 1,017 recoveries since school began about nine weeks ago. There are currently eight staff members and 81 students who have active infections. Nine more staff and 220 students have been quarantined due to exposure to infected people.