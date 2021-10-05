State reports 756 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths

Three deaths were recorded over the weekend as the South Dakota Department of Health reported data received from noon Friday through noon Monday.
Two women and one man died. One was in his 60s and two were over 70. One death was reported in Butte, Lawrence and Minnehaha counties.
The state reported 756 new infections over the weekend, but recoveries outpaced the new cases and active cases fell by 326 to 6,889. On the other hand, hospitalized patients increased by 10% to 220. There are 63 people in ICU in South Dakota and 38 using ventilators. Seventy-nine of the 220 patients are in the Black Hills region with 20 in ICU and 17 on ventilators.
Case counts in Rapid City Area Schools are slowly declining as well. There are 36 active infections among staff members and 39 more are in quarantine. Students account for 133 active cases and 302 more are in quarantine.
Pennington County's active cases continue to fall. More than half of the state's decline in active cases came from Pennington County. The county added 141 new infections but active infections fell by 164 to 1,433 - the lowest number since the beginning of September. Meade County reported 33 positive tests and there were 23 in Lawrence and Custer counties. Fall River County reported 14 new cases and there were 12 in Oglala-Lakota County. Butte County reported seven new infections.
Minnehaha County reported 180 new cases and active infections there are at 1,430. Lincoln County added 45 new infections and there were 39 in Yankton County. Codington County added 28 positive tests and there were 22 in Davison County. Brown County reported 20 new cases and there were 19 in Brookings County. Union County added 16 new infections and there were 14 in Walworth. There were 12 cases in Todd County and 11 in Hamlin and Hughes counties. Charles Mix and Grant counties each reported 10 new infections and there were five in Beadle, Corson and Dewey counties.
Brule, Day, Marshall and Moody counties reported four new infections and there were three in six new cases. Two positive tests were reported in eight counties and one in 12 other counties had one.