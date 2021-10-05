State reports 756 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths

Three deaths were recorded over the weekend as the South Dakota Department of Health reported data received from noon Friday through noon Monday.

Two women and one man died. One was in his 60s and two were over 70. One death was reported in Butte, Lawrence and Minnehaha counties.

The state reported 756 new infections over the weekend, but recoveries outpaced the new cases and active cases fell by 326 to 6,889. On the other hand, hospitalized patients increased by 10% to 220. There are 63 people in ICU in South Dakota and 38 using ventilators. Seventy-nine of the 220 patients are in the Black Hills region with 20 in ICU and 17 on ventilators.

Case counts in Rapid City Area Schools are slowly declining as well. There are 36 active infections among staff members and 39 more are in quarantine. Students account for 133 active cases and 302 more are in quarantine.