State reports 772 new COVID-19 cases, including 80 in Pennington County

Five more deaths were reported Friday and the daily report from the Department of Health showed active cases in the state climbed over 5,000 for the first time to 5,188 — an increase of 515 from Thursday.

The daily report also included 772 new — 748 confirmed and 24 probable — cases of COVID-19 illness on 2,862 tests for a positivity rate of 27%. That brings the state's total to 27,215. There are 267 people currently hospitalized, which includes 65 new hospitalization and 82 who left inpatient care. Monument Health was treating 51 patients as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The five deaths included three people in their 80s and one person in their 70s and one in their 60s. Three were men and two were women. Two deaths were reported in Lincoln County and one each in Grant, Minnehaha and Yankton counties.

Pennington County added 80 cases on 369 tests. That brings the county's total to 3,001 with 569 of those still active — up 50 from Thursday to by far the highest level recorded.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 25 new cases and Meade County had 15. Lawrence County reported eight new infections and Butte County added four. Custer County reported three new cases and two infections were reported in Fall River County.