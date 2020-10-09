State reports 772 new COVID-19 cases, including 80 in Pennington County

Five more deaths were reported Friday and the daily report from the Department of Health showed active cases in the state climbed over 5,000 for the first time to 5,188 — an increase of 515 from Thursday.
The daily report also included 772 new — 748 confirmed and 24 probable — cases of COVID-19 illness on 2,862 tests for a positivity rate of 27%. That brings the state's total to 27,215. There are 267 people currently hospitalized, which includes 65 new hospitalization and 82 who left inpatient care. Monument Health was treating 51 patients as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
The five deaths included three people in their 80s and one person in their 70s and one in their 60s. Three were men and two were women. Two deaths were reported in Lincoln County and one each in Grant, Minnehaha and Yankton counties.
Pennington County added 80 cases on 369 tests. That brings the county's total to 3,001 with 569 of those still active — up 50 from Thursday to by far the highest level recorded.
Oglala-Lakota County reported 25 new cases and Meade County had 15. Lawrence County reported eight new infections and Butte County added four. Custer County reported three new cases and two infections were reported in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County added 158 new cases and Brown County added 61. Lincoln County had 48 new infections and there were 31 positive tests in Davison County. Codington County reported 27 new cases and Brookings County added 23. Beadle County had 20 positive tests and Walworth County added 19. Yankton County reported 16 new cases and there were 15 each in Bon Homme and Hughes counties. Clay County added 13 positive tests, Union County added 12 new cases and there were nine each in Charles Mix, Grant, Lake and Turner counties.
Eight positive tests each were reported in Bennett and Todd counties, with seven each in Buffalo, Hutchinson, Miner, Moody and Spink counties. Six new cases each were reported in Deuel and Dewey counties, with five each in Campbell, Faulk and Kingsbury counties. Douglas, Haakon, Hand, Jackson and Tripp counties each reported four new cases and three each were reported in Brule, Corson, McCook, Potter, Roberts and Sanborn counties.
There were two new cases each reported in Gregory, Hanson, Marshall, Mellette and Sully counties and one each in Aurora, Clark, Day, Jerauld, McPherson and Stanley counties.
There were 100 new cases found in patients over 70 Friday. Patients in their 20s made up 129 new infections and there were 100 more in children between 10-19. Eighteen new cases were discovered in children under 10.
