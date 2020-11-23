State reports 783 new COVID-19 cases, including 79 on 145 tests in Pennington County

South Dakota reported fewer new COVID-19 infections Monday than any day since Oct. 12. The Department of Health's daily report showed 783 positive tests out of 2,079 people tested.

The state has had 73,848 total cases of coronavirus with 17,350 of those infections still considered active — up 453 from Sunday's report.

No deaths were reported Monday. That is not necessarily an indication of the number of deaths, but facilities have up to five days to certify and report deaths to the health department. The department is closed on Sundays so no deaths are typically included in Monday's report.

Across the state, 582 people are hospitalized with 101 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region have 123 patients with 14 in ICU and seven on ventilators.

There were 83 people over 70 who tested positive in Monday's report with 126 more in their 20s. Children under 19 were responsible for 145 new infections.

Pennington County added 79 new cases on 145 tests. There have been 7,843 total cases here with 1,847 still active. There were 32 positive tests in Lawrence County and 19 each in Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties. Butte County reported nine new infections, Custer County had two and Fall River County reported one.