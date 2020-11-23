State reports 783 new COVID cases, including 79 on 145 tests in Pennington County

South Dakota reported Monday fewer new COVID-19 infections than any day since Oct. 12. The Department of Health's daily reported showed 783 positive tests out of 2,079 people tested.
The state has had 73,848 total cases of coronavirus with 17,350 of those infections still considered active — up 453 from Sunday's report.
No deaths were reported Monday. That is not necessarily an indication of the number of deaths, but facilities have up to five days to certify and report deaths to the health department. The department is closed on Sundays so no deaths are typically included in Monday's report.
Across the state, 582 people are hospitalized with 101 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region have 123 patients with 14 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
There were 83 people over 70 who tested positive in Monday's report with 126 more in their 20s. Children under 19 were responsible for 145 new infections.
Pennington County added 79 new cases on 145 tests. There have been 7,843 total cases here with 1,847 still active. There were 32 positive tests in Lawrence County and 19 in Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties. Butte County reported nine new infections, Custer County had two and Fall River County reported one.
Minnehaha County had 199 new positive tests Monday and Lincoln County added 60. Brown County had 61 new cases and Davison County added 33. Clay County reported 26 new infections and there were 19 in Codington County. Brookings County added 17 new cases and there were 14 in Charles Mix and Union counties. Hughes and Lake counties added 13 positive tests and there were 12 in Todd County.
Brule County had 11, Roberts County had 10 and there were eight positive tests in Day and Yankton counties. Hanson, Marshall and Perkins counties each had seven new cases and Aurora County had six. There were five new infections in Beadle, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Lyman, McCook and Moody counties and four in Gregory County.
McPherson, Potter, Sanborn, Turner and Walworth counties all had three new cases and there were two in Bon Homme, Dewey, Douglas, Harding, Spink, Stanley and Tripp counties.
One new case was reported in Bennett, Campbell, Clark, Faulk, Hand, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury and Sully counties.
There were 887 new cases in South Dakota's K-12 schools in the past week. In the state’s schools, there have been 6,883 COVID-19 cases among 5,032 students and 1,851 staff. Of all the cases, 5,957 have recovered and 932 are still active.
