State reports 785 new infections, active cases continue to climb

As students headed back to classrooms in Rapid City Tuesday, Pennington County continued to lead South Dakota with new COVID-19 infections with Meade and Lawrence counties close behind.

Almost half of the 785 positive tests in the state came from those three counties according to the Department of Health. Pennington County reported 193 new infections which caused the county's number of active cases to rise by 148 to a total of 737 - the highest number of active cases here since January 7.

Meade County added 82 new infections. There are 309 active cases there. Lawrence County recorded 65 positive tests. There are now 212 active cases there.

Butte County had 21 new infections, Fall River County added 19, Custer County reported 15 and there were four in Oglala-Lakota County.

Active cases across South Dakota increased by 525 to a total of 3,114. There are 141 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Black Hills region hospitals account for 59 patients - up seven from Monday's report - with 19 in ICU and four on ventilators. No new deaths were reported.

One number that stands out as students return to school is 142 new infections in children under 19. People in their 20s accounted for 151 cases and 62 people over 70 tested positive.

Minnehaha County reported 122 new infections and Lincoln County had 30. There were 27 new cases in Dewey County and Brookings County reported 18. Codington County recorded 14 new infections and there were 13 in Corson. Davison and Yankton counties each reported 12 new infections and there were 11 in Hughes County. brown County reported 10 new infections and there were nine in Beadle, Charles Mix and Todd counties. Walworth County reported eight positive tests and Union County had seven. Roberts and Spink counties each reported six new cases and there were five in Deuel and Ziebach counties. Grant, Hutchinson and Tuner counties all had four positive tests and there were three in Clay, Douglas, Hamlin, Lyman, Miner, Perkins, Potter and Tripp counties. Bon Homme, Haakon, Hanson, Jackson and Kingsbury each added two new infections and seven more counties added one each.