State reports 789 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths

The Department of Health reported 789 new infections and eight deaths in a report that covered data from last Wednesday at noon through Thursday at noon.

The deaths brought the total for the state to 2,494. There were two deaths reported in Pennington and Minnehaha counties and one in Brown, Beadle, Sanborn and Yankton counties. The deaths included six men and two women. One was in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and five were over 70.

There are 238 people in hospitals across the state with 76 in ICU and 54 on ventilators. The Black Hills region only has 36 patients being treated in hospitals with 14 in ICU and 14 on ventilators.

Active cases climbed by 455 to 8,778, the highest level since December 18, 2020. In Minnehaha County, 292 new cases led to an increase in active cases there to 2,517. Pennington County reported 83 new infections and active cases here increased by 45 to 950. Lincoln County has 727 active infections after reporting 85 new cases Monday.

There were 22 positive tests in Lawrence County and 19 in Meade County. Butte County reported seven new infections and there were five in Custer County. Fall River County reported four new infections and there were two in Oglala-Lakota County.

Brown County reported 28 new infections and there were 25 in Brookings County. Davison County recorded 15 positive tests and there were 14 in Clay, Hughes and Yankton counties. Codington County reported 13 new infections and there were 11 in Union County. Grant County recorded 10 new cases and there were eight in Bon Homme County.

There were 122 new infections in children under 19 and 56 people over 70 tested positive.