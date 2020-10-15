State reports 797 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths, more than 7,100 active cases

The daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health revealed 13 more deaths, 797 new infections, 7,132 active infections and 304 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
The 13 deaths included eight men and five women. Eight were over 80 years old, three were in their 70s, one in their 60s and one in their 40s. The deaths bring the total in the state to 304, including 81 already in October.
Two Meade County deaths were reported. One was from Pennington County. Three were from Minnehaha County, two from Jerauld and one each from Oglala-Lakota, Lincoln, Brule, Beadle and Gregory counties.
Support Local Journalism
The state reported 797 new positive tests with 1,918 people tested for Thursday's report. That raised the number of active cases in the state to a record 7,132. That means 0.8% of South Dakota's residents — or one of every 124 people in the state has an active coronavirus infection. There are 304 people being treated in hospitals across the state and 72 of those are in the Black Hills region. Seven are in ICU care and five are on ventilators.
Pennington County had 86 of 296 tests come back positive Thursday. There have been 3,378 total cases in the county with 733 of those still considered active infections. Oglala-Lakota County had 32 positive tests and Meade and Lawrence counties each reported 15 new cases. Custer County reported eight new cases and Fall River County had six. Butte County reported five positive tests Thursday.
There were 134 new cases in Minnehaha County and 46 in Lincoln. Brookings County reported 34 new infections and Codington County had 29. Brown County had 24 positive tests and Todd County added 23. Beadle and Dewey counties each added 22 new infections and Union County had 21. Davison and Turner counties each had 20 new infections and Hughes County had 17. Walworth County reported 16 new cases and Yankton County had 13 positive tests.
Charles Mix County had 12 new infections and Kingsbury and Miner counties each had 11. Clay County reported 10 new cases and Bon Homme, Grant and Lake counties each had nine. Douglas, Faulk, Harding and Roberts counties each reported six positive tests and Aurora, Bennett, Hamlin, Hanson, Jackson and Moody counties each had five. Corson, Deuel, Gregory and Perkins counties reported four new cases each and there were three each in Brule, Day, Sanborn and Tripp counties. There were two positive tests each in Buffalo, Clark, Haakon, Jerauld, McPherson, Melette and Stanley counties and one each in Campbell, Hand, Jones, Lyman, McCook and Potter counties.
Of the 797 new cases, 83 were in patients over 70. There were 133 among people in their 20s and 87 in children between 10-19. Children under 10 were responsible for 21 of the positive tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.