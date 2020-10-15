State reports 797 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths, more than 7,100 active cases

The daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health revealed 13 more deaths, 797 new infections, 7,132 active infections and 304 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.

The 13 deaths included eight men and five women. Eight were over 80 years old, three were in their 70s, one in their 60s and one in their 40s. The deaths bring the total in the state to 304, including 81 already in October.

Two Meade County deaths were reported. One was from Pennington County. Three were from Minnehaha County, two from Jerauld and one each from Oglala-Lakota, Lincoln, Brule, Beadle and Gregory counties.

The state reported 797 new positive tests with 1,918 people tested for Thursday's report. That raised the number of active cases in the state to a record 7,132. That means 0.8% of South Dakota's residents — or one of every 124 people in the state has an active coronavirus infection. There are 304 people being treated in hospitals across the state and 72 of those are in the Black Hills region. Seven are in ICU care and five are on ventilators.