State reports 812 new COVID-19 infections and four more deaths

Four more COVID-19 deaths were included in the South Dakota Department of health's Tuesday report that includes data from noon Friday through noon Monday.
The deaths included one woman and three men. One was in their 30s, one in their 50s and two were over 80. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Meade, Clay and Walworth counties. Pennington County has had 232 of the state's 2,133 COVID-19 deaths.
The state reported 812 new infections Tuesday to bring active cases up slightly to 7,600. Hospitalizations climbed by 16 to 200. There are 60 people in hospitals across the state and 38 on ventilators. Half of the patients on ventilators are in the Black Hills region hospitals. There are 77 patients being treated in the region with 20 in ICU and 19 on ventilators.
Of the 812 new infections, 199 were children under 19. Eighty-eight people over 70 tested positive.
Pennington County led the state with 205 new infections. However, recoveries outpaced new infections to allow active cases to fall by 36 to 1,823. The Rapid City area schools is seeing a decline in student cases with 139 active cases among students, down from 250 recently. However, cases among staff members continue to rise as 51 active infections are reported among staff members in addition to 57 in quarantine — stretching an already limited pool of substitute teachers in the district.
Meade County reported 40 new infections and Lawrence County added 24. There were 19 in Butte County, 14 in Custer County and 12 new cases in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 186 new infections and there were 60 in Lincoln County. Brown County recorded 37 positive tests and there were 21 in both Brookings and Codington counties. There were 15 new infections in Yankton County and 14 in Beadle County. Charles Mix and Union counties reported 12 positive tests and there were nine in Grant and Hughes counties. Gregory and Todd counties each added eight new cases and there were seven in Spink County. Lake County added six positive tests and there were five in Bon Homme, Clay and Kingsbury counties. Campbell and Day counties each reported four new infections and there were three in seven other counties. Nine counties added two new cases and there was one in 11 others.