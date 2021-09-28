State reports 812 new COVID-19 infections and four more deaths

Minnehaha County reported 186 new infections and there were 60 in Lincoln County. Brown County recorded 37 positive tests and there were 21 in both Brookings and Codington counties. There were 15 new infections in Yankton County and 14 in Beadle County. Charles Mix and Union counties reported 12 positive tests and there were nine in Grant and Hughes counties. Gregory and Todd counties each added eight new cases and there were seven in Spink County. Lake County added six positive tests and there were five in Bon Homme, Clay and Kingsbury counties. Campbell and Day counties each reported four new infections and there were three in seven other counties. Nine counties added two new cases and there was one in 11 others.