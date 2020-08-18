State reports 83 new cases, one more death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 83 new coronavirus cases and one new death Tuesday.

A woman in her 80s from Lake County became the 154th death in the state. The 83 new cases on 720 tests brought the state total to 10,443 positive tests with 1,163 of those cases still considered active - down 31 from Monday's report.

There are 68 people hospitalized including one who is under 10, one who is between 10 and 19 and four who are in their 20s. There are 22 patients in the Monument Health system for COVID-19 illnesses.

Pennington County reported seven new cases on 70 tests. There are 112 active cases in the county out of a total of 963 positive tests.

Meade County saw an increase of six new cases on 20 tests. Lawrence County reported three new cases on eight tests and Custer County had two new positives out of four tests. Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Fall River counties reported no new cases on six total tests for the three counties.

Minnehaha County once again led the state with 27 positive tests. Lincoln County added 12 and Brown County reported six new cases. Codington and Hutchinson counties added four each and Edmunds and Turner counties reported two.

Brookings, Corson, Day, Grant, Hamlin, Lake, McCook and Yankton counties each added one new case.