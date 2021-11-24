State reports 85th COVID-19 death in November

Active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota climbed above 7,000 for the first time since early October, according to the daily report from the Department of Health.

There were 574 new infections pushing active cases up 130 to 7,080. Hospitalizations decreased by six to 231 with 67 in intensive care units and 43 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there were 51 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with 15 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Two deaths were included in Wednesday's report. There have been 85 deaths in November and 2,320 since the pandemic began.

Minnehaha County led the state with 108 new infections and active cases there grew by 26 to 1,441. Pennington County recorded 85 positive tests, but active cases here fell by one to 1,092.

Meade County reported 19 new infections and there were 16 in Lawrence County. Butte County reported 10 positive tests and there were seven in Fall River County. Custer County added five cases Wednesday.

Of the 574 new infections, 123 were children under 19 and 51 people over 70 tested positive.

Brown County reported 32 new infections and Lincoln County added 28. Hughes County recorded 24 positive tests and there were 23 in Codington County. There were 19 new cases in both Davison and Yankton counties and 15 each in Union and Hutchinson counties. Todd and Brookings counties each added 12 new infections.

This is the last daily report from the Department of Health until Monday.