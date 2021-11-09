State reports 871 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths

Data from this weekend provided a stark reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over. Data collected by the South Dakota Department of Health from Friday at noon through Monday at noon revealed 871 new infections and active cases increasing by 122 to 6,083.

This was the ninth increase in active cases in 10 reports.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday. Two men and one woman, all over 70-years-old, were included in the death reports. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Minnehaha and Hughes counties.

The number of people hospitalized also increased significantly. There were 45 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday's report than were on Monday's. There are 231 patients in hospitals across South Dakota with 63 people in intensive care units and 32 people on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating 72 patients with 20 in ICU and 12 on ventilators.

Minnehaha County led the state with 197 new infections bringing the number of active cases there to 1,105. Pennington County saw active cases increase by 33 to 1,177 after recording 176 positive tests.

Meade County reported 26 new infections and there were 25 in Lawrence County. Butte and Fall River counties reported 14 new infections and there were 11 in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County added five new cases.

Lincoln County reported 56 new infections and there were 31 in Codington County. Brown County reported 26 positive tests and there were 22 in Hughes and Yankton counties. Brule County reported 18 positive tests and there were 16 in Brookings County. Fifteen new infections were reported in Grant County and 13 in Davison County. McCook and Union counties reported 12 new infections and there were 11 in Hutchinson and Todd counties. Deuel County reported 10 new infections and there were nine in Lyman and Roberts counties. Beadle and Charles Mix counties recorded eight new cases and there were seven in Bon Homme County. Day and Turner counties each recorded six positive tests and there were five in Marshall and Moody counties. Lake, Stanley, Sully and Tripp counties each reported four new infections and there were three in seven other counties. Two new cases were reported in eight counties and there was one in 12 others.

Of the 871 new infections reported Tuesday, 177 were children under 19 and 81 people over 70 tested positive.