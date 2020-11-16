State reports 897 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

Hospitalizations crept higher and active cases fell significantly in Monday's daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Numbers typically fall on Monday since fewer people work at the Department of Health and medical centers across the state on Sundays. There were 897 new infections reported Monday bringing the state's total to 66,278 with 18,139 still active - down 1,221 from Sunday.
The number of people hospitalized grew by seven to 560 across the state. There are 97 people in intensive care units across the state with 48 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 108 people are being treated in hospitals with 16 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 84 new cases on 163 tests to bring the county's total to 7,077 with 1,985 still active - down 161 from Sunday. Lawrence County reported 24 new cases and Meade County added 22. Oglala-Lakota County added 10 new cases and Butte County had five. There were two positive tests in Custer County and one in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 205 new cases Monday and Lincoln County added 70. Davison County had 42 new infections and there were 32 in Brown County. Yankton County had 29 positive tests and there were 23 in Brookings and Lake counties.
Nineteen positive tests were reported in Beadle, Clay, Codington and Union counties and Bon Homme had 16. Dewey County had 14 new cases and Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties added 12. Hughes County added 11 new infections and there were 10 in Day, Roberts, Todd and Tripp counties.
McCook County reported nine new cases and there were eight in Charles Mix and Walworth counties. Seven positive tests were reported in Brule, Grant, Gregory, McPherson, Mellette, Sanborn and Turner counties and six in Aurora, Douglas, Hamlin, Hand and Jerauld counties.
Marshall and Potter counties added five new cases and Bennett, Deuel, Perkins and Stanley counties had four. Spink County had three new cases and there were two in Campbell, Clark, Hanson and Moody counties. One new case was found in Buffalo, Edmunds and Lyman counties.
Of the 897 new cases, 151 were in children under 19 and 151 were in people in their 20s. There were 90 positive tests in patients over 70.
Support Local Journalism
There were 1,007 new cases in South Dakota's K-12 schools in the past week. In the state’s schools, there have been 5,996 COVID-19 cases among 4,331 students and 1,665 staff. Of all the cases, 5,064 have recovered and 932 are still active.
On Nov. 4, Rapid City Area Schools reported 501 total cases in the district, including 94 active cases among students and 47 active cases among staff. There were 676 students and 105 staff in quarantine.
The Douglas School District reported 17 active cases among students and five in staff members Monday, with 136 students and eight staff in quarantine. As of Friday, Meade School District reported 32 active cases among students. Spearfish Schools have 42 active cases as of Nov. 13.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 34 students, 4 staff, 125 quarantined. Cases among students and staff doubled from last week.
Black Hills State University: 55 students, 2 staff, 152 quarantined. Infections at BHSU declined slightly last week.
University of South Dakota: 57 students, 25 staff, 214 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 45 students, 3 staff, 127 quarantined
Dakota State University: 6 students, 1 staff, 27 quarantined
Northern State University: 10 students, 6 staff, 42 quarantined
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.