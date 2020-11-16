State reports 897 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

Hospitalizations crept higher and active cases fell significantly in Monday's daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Numbers typically fall on Monday since fewer people work at the Department of Health and medical centers across the state on Sundays. There were 897 new infections reported Monday bringing the state's total to 66,278 with 18,139 still active - down 1,221 from Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized grew by seven to 560 across the state. There are 97 people in intensive care units across the state with 48 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 108 people are being treated in hospitals with 16 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 84 new cases on 163 tests to bring the county's total to 7,077 with 1,985 still active - down 161 from Sunday. Lawrence County reported 24 new cases and Meade County added 22. Oglala-Lakota County added 10 new cases and Butte County had five. There were two positive tests in Custer County and one in Fall River County.

Minnehaha County reported 205 new cases Monday and Lincoln County added 70. Davison County had 42 new infections and there were 32 in Brown County. Yankton County had 29 positive tests and there were 23 in Brookings and Lake counties.