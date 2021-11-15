State reports 904 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths

There were 904 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths according to Tuesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health that included data from Saturday at noon through Monday at noon.

The deaths included two women and three men. Three were in their 50s and two were over 70. The deaths were reported in Codington, Jackson, Minnehaha, Tripp and Walworth counties.

Active cases fell by one to 6,534. It was the first time active cases had fallen in more than a week. Active cases in Pennington County decreased by 42 to 1,114 but Minnehaha County saw an increase of 82 to 1,317 active cases after they reported 224 new infections Tuesday.

Of the 904 new cases, 177 were children under 19 and 88 were over 70.

Lawrence County reported 37 new infections and there were 27 in Meade County. Fall River County recorded 18 new infections and there were 13 in Butte County. Custer County added nine cases and there were six in Oglala-Lakota County.

Brown County reported 52 new infections and there were 50 in Lincoln County. There were 39 new infections in Codington County and 24 in both Davison and Hughes counties. Yankton County recorded 22 positive tests and there were 20 in Charles Mix County. Grant County reported 16 new infections and there were 15 in Dewey County. Beadle County recorded 14 new cases and there were 12 in Brookings and McCook counties. There were 10 new infections in Hutchinson and Roberts counties and nine in Bon Homme and Todd counties.

Turner County added eight positive tests and there were seven in Brule, Clay, Deuel, Faulk and Moody counties. Gregory County reported six new cases and there were five in Tripp and Union counties. Day and Edmunds counties each had four new cases and there were three in Douglas and Kingsbury counties and there were two in nine counties and one more in 10 others.