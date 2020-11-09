State reports 907 new COVID-19 cases on 1,768 tests for a positivity rate of 51.3 percent

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beadle County had 15 positive tests and there were 12 each in Clay and Roberts counties. Grant and Tripp counties had seven new cases each and there were six each in Bennett, Clark, Kingsbury, Turner and Walworth counties. Brule, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Lake, Spink and Todd counties each reported five new cases and there were four each in Corson, Deuel and Hamlin counties. Three new cases each were reported in Gregory and Mellette counties and two each in Day, Faulk, Haakon, Hand, Hanson, Lyman, Marshall and Stanley counties. One new case each was reported in Aurora, Bennett, Campbell, Dewey, Edmunds, Hyde, McPherson, Miner, Moody, Perkins, Potter, Sanborn, Sully and Ziebach counties.

Of the 907 new cases, 133 were in children under 19. People in their 20s made up 156 new cases and people over 70 were responsible for 97 new cases.

There were 775 new cases in South Dakota's K-12 schools in the past week. In the state’s schools, there have been 4,989 COVID-19 cases among 3,595 students and 1,394 staff. Of all the cases, 4,144 have recovered and 845 are still active.