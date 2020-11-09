State reports 907 new COVID cases on 1,768 tests for a positivity rate of 51.3 percent

The daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health revealed one death and showed active cases and hospitalizations at their highest levels so far.
The report showed 907 new infections in the state, bringing the total to 56,311 with 16,266 of those cases still active. Only 1,768 people were tested so the state's positivity rate is over 50% again at 51.3%.
The number of people being treated in hospitals across the state increased by 20 to 566 in Monday's report. There are 106 people being treated in intensive care units and 49 patients on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 123 people, including 15 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
The one death reported Monday was a man in his 70s from Codington County, which brings November's death total to 112.
Pennington County reported 89 new cases bringing the county's total to 5,856 with a record 1,657 still active. Lawrence County had 22 new cases and Meade County reported 14. Butte County had six new cases and Oglala-Lakota County had four. Custer and Fall River counties each had one new positive test.
Minnehaha County reported 331 new infections Monday. Lincoln County had 78 new cases and Davison County reported 36. Hughes County had 30 cases reported Monday and Brown County had 29. There were 20 in Yankton County and 19 in Union County. Brookings and Codington counties each had 17 new infections and McCook County had 16.
Beadle County had 15 positive tests and there were 12 in Clay and Roberts counties. Grant and Tripp counties had seven new cases and there were six in Bennett, Clark, Kingsbury, Turner and Walworth counties. Brule, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Lake, Spink and Todd counties all reported five new cases and there were four in Corson, Deuel and Hamlin counties. Three new cases were reported in Gregory and Mellette counties and two in Day, Faulk, Haakon, Hand, Hanson, Lyman, Marshall and Stanley counties. One new case was reported in Aurora, Bennett, Campbell, Dewey, Edmunds, Hyde, McPherson, Miner, Moody, Perkins, Potter, Sanborn, Sully and Ziebach counties.
Of the 907 new cases, 133 were in children under 19. People in their 20s made up 156 new cases and people over 70 were responsible for 97 new cases.
There were 775 new cases in South Dakota's K-12 schools in the past week. In the state’s schools, there have been 4,989 COVID-19 cases among 3,595 students and 1,394 staff. Of all the cases, 4,144 have recovered and 845 are still active.
On Nov. 4, Rapid City Area Schools reported 391 total cases in the district, including 104 active cases among students and 30 active cases among staff. There were 902 students and 91 staff in quarantine. RCAS won't update its numbers again until Wednesday. Stevens and Central high schools remain in Level 3 distance learning, as does South, West and Southwest middle schools.
The Douglas School District reported nine active cases among students and three in staff members Monday, with 73 students and five staff in quarantine. As of Friday, Meade School District reported 23 active cases among students.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 17 students, 2 staff, 53 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 59 students, 5 staff, 172 quarantined.
University of South Dakota: 13 students, 31 staff, 162 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 41 students, 5 staff, 122 quarantined
Dakota State University: 12 students, 2 staff, 58 quarantined
Northern State University: 18 students, 4 staff, 72 quarantined
