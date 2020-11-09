State reports 907 new COVID cases on 1,768 tests for a positivity rate of 51.3 percent

The daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health revealed one death and showed active cases and hospitalizations at their highest levels so far.

The report showed 907 new infections in the state, bringing the total to 56,311 with 16,266 of those cases still active. Only 1,768 people were tested so the state's positivity rate is over 50% again at 51.3%.

The number of people being treated in hospitals across the state increased by 20 to 566 in Monday's report. There are 106 people being treated in intensive care units and 49 patients on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 123 people, including 15 in ICU and seven on ventilators.

The one death reported Monday was a man in his 70s from Codington County, which brings November's death total to 112.

Pennington County reported 89 new cases bringing the county's total to 5,856 with a record 1,657 still active. Lawrence County had 22 new cases and Meade County reported 14. Butte County had six new cases and Oglala-Lakota County had four. Custer and Fall River counties each had one new positive test.