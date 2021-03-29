State reports 92 new COVID-19 infections

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 92 new COVID-19 infections Monday and hospitalizations increased by 11 to 91 total.

There are 21 people in intensive care units and seven on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating nine patients and there are two in ICU. Active cases in the state fell slightly to 2,393.

Minnehaha had 38 of the 92 new cases Monday. Lincoln County had 10.

Pennington County was the only Black Hills county with any positive tests. There were five new infections here with 147 active cases.

Codington County had six new infections and there were four in Brookings County. Three positive tests were returned in Lake, Union and Yankton counties and there were two in Hamlin, Hutchinson and Spink counties.

One new case was found in Beadle, Brown, Clark, Clay, Deuel, Gregory, Hughes, Kingsbury, McCook and Turner counties.