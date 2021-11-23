State reports 931 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths

Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The deaths included four women and five men. Seven deaths were in residents over 70 but two were in their 40s.

The deaths were reported in Pennington, Butte, McCook, Moody, Potter and Spink counties and three deaths were reported in Minnehaha County.

There have been 83 deaths in November and 2,318 since the pandemic began.

The state reported 931 new infections and active cases rose by 85 to 6,950. That is the highest number of active cases since October 4. Minnehaha County led the state with 196 new infections and that pushed active cases there up to 1,415. Active cases in Pennington County fell by six to 1,091 with 124 new cases recorded Tuesday.

Lawrence County reported 21 new infections and there were 16 in both Meade and Fall River counties. Butte County reported 15 new cases and there were six in Custer County.

Fifty-nine positive tests were recorded in Lincoln County and there were 54 in Brown County. Dewey County reported 39 new infections and there were 32 in Codington County. Hughes County added 28 new cases and there were 26 in both Brookings and Yankton counties. Davison County reported 22 new infections and there were 21 in Union County.

Charles Mix County recorded 14 positive tests and there were 11 in Beadle and Grant counties. There were ten new infections in Bon Homme, Clay, Lyman and Todd counties and nine in Douglas and Tripp counties. McCook, Moody, Roberts and Turner counties each reported eight new infections and there were six in Brule, Deuel and Perkins counties. Five positive tests were reported in Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lake, Potter and Stanley counties and there were four in Aurora, Hutchinson, Marshall and Sully counties. Five counties reported three new infections, there were two in four other counties and 10 counties added one.

Of the 931 new infections, 201 were in children under 19. Eighty-four people over 70 tested positive. The number of people hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 illnesses grew by 7 to 237 with 68 in ICU and 43 on ventilators. Sixty of those patients are in the Black Hills region with 17 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.