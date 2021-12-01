State reports 936 new COVID-19 infections and 15 more deaths

A day after the South Dakota Department of Health reported a big drop in active COVID-19 cases in the state, the daily report showed an increase that pushed active cases back to last week's levels.

There were 936 new cases included on Wednesday's report, pushing active cases up by 444 to 7,222.

In addition to a rebound in active cases, the Department of Health reported 15 deaths to begin December - including four from the Black Hills. Six women and nine men were included in the death reports. The deaths skewed younger than recent cases with one person in their 40s, five in their 50s, three in their 60s and six people over 70 dying with COVID-19.

Two deaths were reported in Pennington County and there was one in Meade and Lawrence counties. Minnehaha County reported four deaths and there were two in Codington County. Other deaths were reported in Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Tripp and Yankton counties.

The number of people hospitalized across the state increased by six to 249. There are 68 people in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. Sixty-four patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in the Black Hills region with 16 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Of the 936 new infections reported Wednesday, 245 were in children under 19 and 57 people over 70 tested positive.

Minnehaha County reported 162 new infections and active cases there grew by 54 to 1,623. Pennington County added 90 positive tests and active cases increased by 35 to 959. Codington County reported 74 new cases and Oglala-Lakota County added 71. Meade County reported 21 new infections and there were 15 in Lawrence County. Butte County reported 12 new infections and Custer County had four.

Brown and Lincoln counties each added 45 new infections and there were 38 in Beadle County. Thirty-six new infections were reported in Yankton County and there were 33 in Charles Mix County. Hughes County reported 25 positive tests and Brookings County had 23.

Davison County reported 18 new infections and there were 16 in both Hamlin and Hutchinson counties. Moody and Todd counties each added 15 cases and Union County recorded 14 positive tests. Perkins County had a dozen new infections and there were 11 in Lake County.