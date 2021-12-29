State reports 944 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise by 600

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by 600 Wednesday after the state Department of Health reported 944 new infections within 24 hours. Wednesday's report included data from noon Monday to noon Tuesday.

The state reports there are 7,871 South Dakotans who are currently ill with the virus. Hospitalizations also increased by nine, with 237 COVID-19 patients. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

Sixty-seven percent of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% have completed the initial series. Twenty-six percent of eligible residents have received the booster dose. There have been 178,3951 cases of COVID-19 and 2,468 deaths in South Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across the state, there are 76 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills area, 21 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, with 13 adults in the ICU and 16 patients are on ventilators. There were 1,265 new COVID-19 infections – but no new deaths –over the Christmas weekend, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

According to Wednesday's report, of the 944 new cases, South Dakotans under the age of 40 comprised nearly 56% of the infections. Children and teens had 162 positive tests, and adults in their 20s and 30s accounted for 364. Adults in their 40s and 50s added 263 new cases, and those in their 60s and 70s reported 134. South Dakota residents over the age of 80 had 21 new positive tests.

Pennington County reported 110 new COVID-19 cases with 879 active infections. Meade County added 22 new positive tests, 12 in Lawrence County, 11 in Custer County and nine in Fall River County. There were six new cases in Oglala-Lakota County, three in Butte County, two in Perkins County and one each in Bennett, Jackson and Jones counties.

Elsewhere in the state, new COVID-19 infections in Minnehaha County increased by 311 and Lincoln County added 96. Yankton County reported 42 positive tests and Brown County had 40. Davison County had 29 new infections, Brookings County had 27 and Clay County had 25. Todd County had 19 positive tests, Hughes County had 17, Codington County had 16 and Bon Homme County had 13.

Nine positive tests each were reported in Hutchinson, Lake, Lyman and Roberts counties, and there were seven each in Turner and Walworth counties. Day, Hamlin and Marshall counties each recorded six new cases, and there were five each in Beadle, Clark, McCook, Spink and Union counties.

There were four new positive tests each in Buffalo, Charles Mix and Mellette counties; three each in Grant, Jerauld and Moody counties; two each in Aurora, Brule, Campbell, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Hanson, Hyde and Sanborn counties; and one each in Corson, Gregory, Hand, Kingsbury, Stanley, Sully and Tripp counties.