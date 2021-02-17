State reports 95 new COVD cases on 378 tests

For the third consecutive day, the South Dakota Department of Health reported no COVID-19 deaths in the state.

There were 95 new infections in 378 people tested to bring the total number of cases in the state to 110,685 with 2,072 of those still considered active - a decrease of 132 from Tuesday's report.

Ninety-four people are still hospitalized in the state with 11 in intensive care units and four on ventilators - a decrease of 12 in one day. In the Black Hills region, 13 people are being treated in hospitals with one in ICU and no one is using a ventilator.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnehaha County reported 25 new infections. There were 16 in Pennington County on 60 people tested. The county had had 12,669 cases and 223 of those are still considered active cases.

Meade County added seven new infections and there was one in Lawrence and Butte counties. No new infections were reported in Oglala-Lakota, Custer or Fall River counties.

There were eight positive tests recorded in Codington and Lincoln counties and Beadle County had five. Two new infections were reported in Clark, Deuel, Hamlin, Hughes, Moody and Union counties and one in Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Dewey, Hutchinson, Lake, Perkins, Roberts and Tripp counties.

Sixteen of the 95 positive tests came from children under 19 and 12 people in their 20s tested positive. Ten people over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.