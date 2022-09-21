State reports 956 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

The number of new and active COVID-19 cases dropped this week in South Dakota according to a report from the Department of Health released Wednesday.

There were three additional deaths to bring the overall death toll for the pandemic to 3,017. Deaths were reported in Custer, McPherson and Turner counties. There were two men and one woman included in the deaths. All of them were over 70.

The state reported 956 new cases this week and active cases fell by 44 to a total of 709.

The number of people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 illnesses increased by 22 to 107 across the state. There are nine people in intensive care units. In the Black Hills region, there are 27 patients receiving treatment with none of them in ICU.

Minnehaha County had the highest number of cases in the state with 177 new infections. Active cases there grew to 129. In Pennington County, active cases grew by 17 to 100 after there were 131 new positive tests. None of these numbers include unreported at-home tests.

Lincoln County added 52 new infections and there were 51 in Brookings and Brown counties. Codington County reported 41 positive tests and there were 40 in Meade County.

Butte County reported 12 new cases and there were 10 in Lawrence County. There were nine new infections in Fall River County and seven in Custer County.