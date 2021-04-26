State reports 97 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths from this weekend's reports.

Both were men. One was in his 60s and the other was over 80. One was from McCook County and the other from Minnehaha County. There have been 23 deaths in April and 1,960 overall.

Monday's report included 97 new infections to bring the state's total to 118,298 with 1,822 of those still considered active, a decrease of 49 from Saturday's report. There are 96 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses with 29 in intensive care units and 14 on ventilators. Eight of those patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with three in ICU.

Twenty-eight of the new infections were in children under 19 and 18 more were people in their 20s. Only four people over 70 were in Monday's positive test reports.

Five new cases were reported in Pennington County with 158 cases still considered active here. There were two new infections in Lawrence County and one in Meade, Butte and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Minnehaha County led the state with 24 positive tests and there were nine in Yankton County. Lincoln County had eight new infections and there were seven in Codington County. Hutchinson County reported five new infections and there were four in Brookings, Brown, Clay, Lake and Turner counties. Hughes County had three new cases and there were two in Davison County. One new infection was discovered in Bon Homme, Brule, Grant, Hand, Kingsbury and Lyman counties.