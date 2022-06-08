State reports 970 new COVID-19 cases

South Dakota is seeing another spike in COVID-19 cases and the Black Hills area is leading the way, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, the number of hospitalizations declined by three to 49 and there were no deaths reported this week.

The weekly report from the Department of Health showed 970 new infections in the state with 219 of them in Pennington County. Pennington County is also home to 471 of the 2,173 active cases in the state.

Minnehaha County reported 169 positive tests and active cases there increased to 419. Brookings County added 53 new infections and there were 46 in Meade County. Lincoln and Codington counties each added 45 positive tests and there were 37 in Fall River County.

Lawrence County reported 33 new cases and there were 30 in Custer County. Brown County added 25 new cases and there were 24 in Davison County. Butte and Moody counties reported 18 positive tests and there were 14 in Yankton County. Hughes, Perkins and Oglala-Lakota counties each added a dozen new cases and there were 11 in Clay, Hutchinson and Walworth counties. Beadle County added 10 positive tests.

Children under 19 accounted for 106 of the 970 new infections and there were 147 patients in their 20s. People over 70 made up 221 new cases.