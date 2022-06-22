State reports 971 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths

Pennington County continues to have the highest number of new and active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

In their weekly report, the department showed a quarter of all new cases in South Dakota are in Pennington County, with 233 new cases and 660 active infections. Across the state, new cases stayed steady from last week with 971 reported, down by one from the previous week. Active cases grew by 234 to a total of 2,780.

Five additional deaths were reported Wednesday, all people were over age 70. Two deaths were reported in Minnehaha County and there was one death each in Pennington, Butte and Brookings counties. The state reports 2,936 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 illnesses.

Hospitalizations increased to 65, up 13 patients from last week. Statewide, there are seven patients in intensive care units. In Black Hills-area hospitals, there are 17 patients with one in the ICU.

Minnehaha County reported 169 new cases and Lincoln County added 48. There were 47 new infections in Meade County and 41 in Lawrence County.

Brookings County had 30 new positive tests, Brown County had 28, Codington County had 27, Beadle County reported 24, Yankton County had 23, Custer County reported 22 and Fall River County had 21.

Butte County reported 19 new cases followed by Hamlin and Hughes counties with 18 each. Davison County reported 14 new infections followed by Grant County with 13. Todd and Tripp counties each had 12 new positive tests, and Clay and Walworth counties each reported 11.

There were 109 new infections this week in children 19 and under. Adults in their 20s and 30s reported 126 cases for each age group. Adults in their 40s comprised 116 new cases and adults in their 50s had 135 cases. Adults in their 60s reported 152 new infections and there were 116 positive tests in people 70 and older.