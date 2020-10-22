State reports 973 new COVID cases, including 93 in Pennington County, and 14 more deaths

In one of the worst days for South Dakota since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Department of Health reported 14 deaths, 973 new cases, active cases climbing over 9,000 for the first time and hospitalizations increasing to record levels.
The state reported 973 new cases on 2,196 people tested for a positivity rate of 44.3%. There were a total of 4,486 tests performed. Department of Health spokesperson Derrick Haskins explained that there were a number of reasons for people being tested multiple times.
"People may be tested more than once for a variety of reasons," Haskins said. "For example, individuals who live in settings such as long-term care or other congregate settings may be tested multiple times as part of sentinel testing. In addition, it is possible for an individual who exhibited symptoms and receives a test and tests negative, then later (could be weeks or months later) develops symptoms again and is tested again."
The 973 new infections brought the total in the state to 43,977 with 9,273 of those still active. The number of people hospitalized across the state also grew to record levels. There are 355 people being treated in hospitals and 82 of those are in the Black Hills. Monument Health is treating 63 of those. Nine patients are in intensive care unit at Monument Health in Rapid City and four are using ventilators.
Of the 14 deaths, two are from Pennington County and one from Lawrence County. Three are from Minnehaha County, two from Brookings and one each from Davison, Day, Gregory, Lyman, Tripp and Walworth counties. There were 12 women and two men who died and 11 were over 80, one in their 70s and two in their 60s. There have been 124 deaths since Oct. 1 and 347 total.
There were 100 new infections among patients over 70 Thursday. People in their 20s were responsible for 162 new cases and children under 19 made up 143 new infections. While COVID-19 tends to have harsher effects on older patients, 189 people under 30 have been hospitalized since March.
Pennington County reported 93 positive tests out of 239 tests. There are now 902 active cases out of 3,835 in the county. Oglala-Lakota County reported 58 positive tests and Lawrence County added 36. Meade County had 21 new infections and Butte County added 13. Custer and Fall River counties each had five positive tests.
Minnehaha County reported a record 264 new infections Thursday. Lincoln County added 70. Codington and Yankton counties reported 29 new cases and 27 in Beadle County. There were 24 positive tests in Todd County and Bon Homme County added 22. Brown County reported 21 positive tests and Davison County added 17. Hughes and Brookings counties reported 16 new infections and Brule County added 15. Turner County had 14 positive tests and Union County added 13. Charles Mix County added 12 new infections and Clay County reported 11.
There were seven new cases in Bennett, Clark, Faulk, Hamlin, Lyman, and Tripp counties and six in Gregory, Jackson and Lake counties.
There were five new cases in Buffalo, Grant, Roberts and Spink counties and Corson, Day, Hanson, McCook, Mellette and Moody counties each added four.
Douglas, Haakon and Walworth counties had three positive tests and Deuel, Hand, Hyde, Kingsbury, McPherson, Perkins and Stanley counties had two.
Dewey, Edmunds, Hutchinson, Harding, Potter, Sanborn and Ziebach counties all reported one new infection Thursday.
