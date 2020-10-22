State reports 973 new COVID cases, including 93 in Pennington County, and 14 more deaths

In one of the worst days for South Dakota since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Department of Health reported 14 deaths, 973 new cases, active cases climbing over 9,000 for the first time and hospitalizations increasing to record levels.

The state reported 973 new cases on 2,196 people tested for a positivity rate of 44.3%. There were a total of 4,486 tests performed. Department of Health spokesperson Derrick Haskins explained that there were a number of reasons for people being tested multiple times.

"People may be tested more than once for a variety of reasons," Haskins said. "For example, individuals who live in settings such as long-term care or other congregate settings may be tested multiple times as part of sentinel testing. In addition, it is possible for an individual who exhibited symptoms and receives a test and tests negative, then later (could be weeks or months later) develops symptoms again and is tested again."