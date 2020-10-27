State reports 989 new COVID cases, including 56 in Pennington County

More than half of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections came from Minnehaha County, according to Tuesday's daily report from the Department of Health.

The state reported 989 new cases Tuesday with 502 coming from Minnehaha County. The new cases bring the state's total over 40,000 to 40,730 with a record 11,188 still considered active cases. The number of people hospitalized in the state is also at a record mark of 395 — up 18 from Monday's report. The Black Hills region has 100 people hospitalized, including a record 14 in intensive care units and seven patients requiring the use of a ventilator. The Monument Health system is treating 79 of those 100 patients in the Black Hills.

Pennington County added 56 new infections on 216 tests. There have been 4,239 cases here with 1,051 of those still considered active — a decrease of 18 from Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oglala-Lakota County had 23 positive tests Tuesday and Meade County reported 10. Butte County had six positive tests and Custer County had two. Lawrence County had one new infection Tuesday and Fall River County reported no new cases.