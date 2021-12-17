State reports 99th COVID-19 death in December, tying total for all of November

The South Dakota Department of health reported three more COVID-19 deaths bringing the December death toll to 99 with two weeks left in the month. That is the same number as the state reported in November - the third deadliest month in 2021.

Pennington, Lawrence and Spink counties each reported a death Friday. The deaths included one woman and two men, all over 70 years old.

There are 254 people hospitalized in South Dakota for COVID-19 illnesses. Eighty people are in ICU and 51 patients are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 43 people in hospitals with 13 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.

As of December 15, Monument Health in Rapid City had 29 patients - all but four were unvaccinated. All nine Rapid City ICU patients were unvaccinated as were all seven needing ventilators.

The state reported 398 new infections Friday, increasing the total number of active cases to 7,335 - up 255 from Thursday's report.

Minnehaha County led the state with 96 new cases and active infections grew by 52 to 1,737 in the state's most populous county. Pennington County added 29 positive tests and active cases grew by 12 to 772.

Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported 10 new infections and there were eight in Lawrence County. Five new cases were reported in Fall River County and there was one in Custer and Butte counties.

Davison County recorded 25 positive tests and Brookings County added 21. There were 18 new infections in Codington and Lincoln counties and 13 in Brown and Hughes counties. Brule and Hamlin counties each added nine new cases and there were eight in Lake County.

Eighty-eight children under 19 were included in the 398 new infections Friday and 24 people over 70 tested positive.