State reports a total of 215 active COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 trends continue to improve, Black Hills counties see decreases in the number of new cases and active cases.

Meade and Lawrence counties each saw the spread of COVID-19 dropped to minimal from moderate Monday. Only Pennington County is still considered to have moderate community spread.

Pennington County had only one new case Monday, but active cases remained at 46. Meade County had two new cases and 10 active cases in the county. Butte County has 10 active infections, Lawrence County has eight, Fall River has five and Custer County has three active cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnehaha County was responsible for nine of the 17 new infections in the state Monday. Active cases in South Dakota dropped by six to 215.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 infections fell by eight to 26 with four in ICU and five on ventilators. Four of those patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with two in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Other new cases in the state included two in Dewey and Hanson counties and one in Turner County.

No new deaths were reported. The total for June remains at 12 and the overall death toll is now 2,026.