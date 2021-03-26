State reports an increase in COVID-19 cases

A Codington County man in his 50s was the 40th person to die from COVID-19 in March and number 1,928 overall. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 213 new infections to raise the number of active cases to 2,480 - an increase of 52 from Thursday's report.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses remained unchanged at 74. There are 14 people in intensive care units and six on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating five people with one in ICU.

Eighty-one of the 213 new infections came from Minnehaha County and 16 more came from Lincoln County. Kingsbury County recorded 15 positive tests and there were 12 in Davison and Yankton counties. Brookings County reported 11 positive tests.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County reported nine new infections to bring the county's total to 13,218 with 156 of those still considered active. Lawrence County added four new cases and there were three in Custer County. Meade County had two positive tests and there was one in Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties.