State reports another 15 COVID-19 deaths to bring state's total to 1,629

Another Pennington County resident was included in the 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

There have been 152 deaths in Pennington County due to the pandemic since March. The 15 deaths Friday brought January's total to 141 and the overall death toll in South Dakota to 1,629.

The deaths reported Friday included nine women and six men. Six were over 80, six were in their 70s, three were in their 60s and one death was a person in their 50s.

In addition to the Pennington County resident's death, two were reported in Brown, Dewey and Union counties and one in Buffalo, Clark, Davison, Hamlin, Hughes, Hutchinson, Minnehaha and Moody counties.

There were 425 positive tests Friday out of 1,332 people tested. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 104,937 with 4,732 of those still considered active - an increase of four since Thursday's report. Two hundred and twenty-seven people are being treated in hospitals across South Dakota, which is a decrease of 20 patients since Thursday. Fifty-three of them are in intensive care units and 40 are using ventilators.

In the Black Hills region, 42 people are hospitalized with seven in ICUs and five on ventilators.