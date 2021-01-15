State reports another 15 COVID-19 deaths to bring total to 1,629

Another Pennington County resident was included in the 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health.
There have been 152 deaths in Pennington County due to the pandemic since March. The 15 deaths Friday brought January's total to 141 and the overall death toll in South Dakota to 1,629.
The deaths reported Friday included nine women and six men. Six were over 80, six were in their 70s, three were in their 60s and one death was a person in their 50s.
In addition to the Pennington County resident's death, two each were reported in Brown, Dewey and Union counties and one each in Buffalo, Clark, Davison, Hamlin, Hughes, Hutchinson, Minnehaha and Moody counties.
There were 425 positive tests Friday out of 1,332 people tested. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 104,937 with 4,732 of those still considered active — an increase of four since Thursday's report. Two hundred and twenty-seven people are being treated in hospitals across South Dakota, which is a decrease of 20 patients since Thursday. Fifty-three of them are in intensive care units and 40 are using ventilators.
In the Black Hills region, 42 people are hospitalized with seven in ICUs and five on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 51 new infections on 220 tests raising the county's total to 11,982 with 568 of those still considered active. Lawrence County recorded 17 new cases and there were seven in Custer County. Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties each had five positive tests, Butte County had two and Fall River County reported no new cases.
Minnehaha County added 99 new cases Friday and Lincoln County had 28. There were 21 new cases in Union County and 18 in Brown County. Brookings County recorded 14 positive tests and Codington and Moody counties each had 11, while Clay, Davison and Lake counties each added 10.
Eight new cases each were reported in Edmunds and Grant counties and there were seven each in Spink and Turner counties. Yankton County reported six new infections and there were five each in Brule, Day and Douglas counties. Beadle, Hamlin, Lyman and Walworth counties each had four new cases and there were three each in Deuel, Perkins and Sanborn counties.
Two positive tests each were recorded in Aurora, Charles Mix, Faulk, Jones, Kingsbury, McPherson, Miner, Sully and Ziebach counties, and one each in Bon Homme, Corson, Dewey, Marshall, Mellette, Potter, Stanley and Tripp counties.
Seventy-six children under 19 tested positive Friday and 55 new cases were found in people in their 20s. There were 63 new infections in residents over 70.