State reports another 34 COVID-19 deaths to bring January's total to 251

After two days of reporting no new deaths, the Department of Health reported 34 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Five were from Lawrence County and one was from Pennington, Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Other deaths recorded Wednesday include six from Minnehaha County, two from Aurora, Brown, Davison and Union counties and one from Clay, Codington, Day, Deuel, Dewey, grant, Hand, Lake, Lincoln, Moody, Todd and Turner counties. Wednesday's deaths included 10 women and 24 men. Seventeen were over 80, eight were in their 70s, six in their 60s and three in their 50s.

There have been 251 deaths reported in January and 1,739 overall. There are 161 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 illnesses. Thirty-six of those patients are in intensive care units and 25 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 25 people are in hospitals with four in ICU and four on ventilators.

South Dakota recorded 230 new infections on 1,020 people tested. There have been a total of 107,608 total cases with 3,238 still considered active - down 190 from Tuesday's report. Forty-two children under 19 tested positive Wednesday as did 29 people in their 20s. Thirty people over 70 tested positive on today's report.