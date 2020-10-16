State reports another 793 COVID cases, including 55 in Pennington County, 26 in Butte County

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three more deaths and 793 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday.
The deaths bring the total in the state to 307 and 84 in October. All three deaths were in people over 80 — one man and two women from Minnehaha, Douglas and Edmunds counties.
The 793 new cases on 2,751 people tested brings the state's total number of positive tests to 31,805 with 7,312 of those infections still active — a record level and up 180 from Thursday's report. There are 299 people being treated in hospitals across the state. That is down five from Thursday's report. There are 62 being treated in hospitals in the Black Hills region. Six are in intensive care units and three are on ventilators.
Pennington County saw active infections grow to 788 — up 55 from Thursday. There were 90 positive tests out of 363 returned. Oglala-Lakota County reported 30 new infections and Butte County had 26 of 39 tests come back positive.
"I don't have any specific information for you regarding the cases reported today as disease investigations are ongoing," said Derrick Haskins, State Department of Health spokesperson. "It is important to note that Butte County is experiencing substantial community spread and that individuals should take appropriate precautions."
Meade County reported 21 new cases and Lawrence County added 19. There were 10 new infections in Custer County and four in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County had 181 new cases Friday. Lincoln County had 72 and Brown County had 35. There were 26 new infections in Codington County and 24 in Brookings County. Walworth County had 21 positive tests and Davison County added 19. There were 18 positive tests in Hughes County and Beadle County reported 17 new infections. There were 10 positive tests in Union and Miner counties and seven in Grant and McCook counties. There were six new infections in Brule, Clay and Turner counties and five people tested positive in Buffalo, Campbell, Deuel, Dewey, Kingsbury, Lake and Todd counties.
Four people tested positive in Charles Mix, Clark, Edmunds and Spink counties and Aurora, Corson, Douglas, Hamlin, Hand, Jackson, Moody, Potter and Sully counties reported three new infections. There were two new cases in Bennett, Haakon, Hanson, Harding, Hutchinson, Hyde, Lyman, McPherson, Stanley, Tripp and Ziebach counties and one in Day, Gregory, Mellette, Perkins, and Sanborn counties.
Of the 793 positive tests, 88 were from people over 70. Children under 10 made up 27 new infections and children between 10-19 had 84 positive tests. People in their 20s made up 147 new infections.
