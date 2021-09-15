State reports death of Pennington County man, continued increase in active cases

The COVID-19 death of a Pennington County man in his 30s raised the county's death toll to 219 and the overall death toll for the state to 2,093.

Pennington County continues to lead the state in new cases as 132 of the 568 cases in the state were from Pennington County Wednesday. The county has 2,079 active cases. The number of active cases in the state increased by 101 to 7,364 according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report.

There are 204 people hospitalized in South Dakota with COVID-19 illnesses. Fifty-eight are in ICU and 45 are using ventilators to assist their breathing. Ninety-nine of those patients are in the Black Hills region with 29 in ICU and 24 on ventilators.Of the 568 new cases Wednesday, 173 were in children under 19 and 34 people over 70 tested positive.

Meade County reported 29 new infections Wednesday and Lawrence County had 23. there were 11 positive tests in Butte County and nine in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County added five new cases and there were four in Fall River County.