State reports eight COVID-19 deaths to bring February's total to 94

Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday to bring the February total to 94 and overall death toll to 1,872 for South Dakota.

Three of the deaths reported Thursday were from Brown County with one each from Brookings, Charles Mix, Lawrence, Potter and Roberts counties. Three were women and five were men. Six were over 70 and two were in their 60s.

State hospitals are treating 100 people for COVID-19 illnesses. Twenty are in intensive care units and 12 are using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 15 patients with four in ICU and one on a ventilator.

There were 164 new infections reported Thursday and the number of active cases grew by 57 to 1,948.

Pennington County added 33 positive tests to bring the county's total to 12,860 with 254 of those still considered active. Meade County recorded five new cases and Lawrence County had four. One new infection was reported in Fall River County and there were no positive tests in Butte, Custer or Oglala-Lakota counties.