State reports eight more COVID-19 deaths, including four in the Black Hills

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 767 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths from data that was received before Friday at noon.

The deaths included two from Pennington County, and one from Lawrence, Meade, Bon Homme, Grant, Jackson and Todd counties. There were five women and three men. All eight were over 60. There have been 54 deaths already in November and 2,289 overall. Pennington County has had 260 deaths.

The 767 new infections pushed active cases in the state up to 6,535 - an increase of 39 from Friday's report. That is the twelfth increase from the past thirteen reports. Hospitalizations also increased again. There are now 243 patients in South Dakota hospitals with 63 in ICU and 26 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 69 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with 17 in ICU and seven on ventilators.

Active cases in Pennington County dropped slightly. With 115 new infections, active cases dropped by 20 to 1,156. Active cases in Minnehaha County increased by 32 to 1,235 after 162 new infections were discovered there.

Of the 767 new infections, there were 164 in children under 19 and 61 people over 70 tested positive.

Lawrence County reported 27 positive tests and there were 20 in Meade County. Butte and Fall River counties each added 14 new infections and there were nine in Custer County.

Lincoln County reported 51 new cases and there were 36 in Brown County. Codington County recorded 33 new infections and there were 27 in Davison County. Yankton County reported 22 new infections and there were 21 in both Dewey and Hughes counties. Charles mix and Union counties each added 18 new cases and there were 13 in Todd County. Grant County reported 11 new cases and there were 10 in Brookings County.

Lyman County reported nine new infections and there were eight in Brule, Marshall and Turner counties. Bon Homme County added seven new cases and there were five in Beadle, Hutchinson, Lake, Stanley and Ziebach counties.

There were four new cases in six counties, three new cases in four counties, two new cases in seven counties and one new infection in eight counties.