State reports eighth coronavirus fatality; another 71 test positive

The Department of Health announced 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one new fatality in Minnehaha County.
This brings the state to a total of 1,754 COVID-19 cases with 824 recoveries and eight deaths.
Department of Health officials wouldn’t specify the age or gender of the decedent, or whether that person worked at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, but death demographics released by the state suggest it is a man in his 60s.
This fits the description of Craig Franken, 61, who worked at Smithfield Foods. He is the second Smithfield Foods worker to die from COVID-19.
New cases by county include single cases in Davison and Moody, four in Lincoln and 65 in Minnehaha.
Department of Health officials said 761 employees at Smithfield Foods had COVID-19 as of Tuesday and that 143 of their close contacts had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday the state was running low on its testing supplies. Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said her department is working to continue to get swabs and transport mediums for hospitals in the state.
The Department of Health website no longer lists pending tests. Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said there are no pending tests today and that most of the testing at this point results in few pending cases, despite the lag in supplies.
“It is rare that we have a pending case that is being held at the Department of Health either being pending or retested,” Clayton said. “That’s not information we felt that most people were interested in looking at, at this point.”
Derrick Haskins, communications director for the Department of Health, said the department would work to update its website with a breakdown of racial and ethnic data for COVID-19 cases in the coming days.
When asked about Trump’s April 15 estimate that the U.S. is past its peak infection rate, Clayton said it’s important to recognize that discussions at the national level are not specific to what is happening in South Dakota.
“What we have been seeing in the last two days with lower case counts does not mean that we are past our peak that’s anticipated,” Clayton said, noting the department still estimates a peak infection rate for mid-June.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.