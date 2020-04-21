State reports eighth coronavirus fatality; another 71 test positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Department of Health announced 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one new fatality in Minnehaha County.

This brings the state to a total of 1,754 COVID-19 cases with 824 recoveries and eight deaths.

Department of Health officials wouldn’t specify the age or gender of the decedent, or whether that person worked at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, but death demographics released by the state suggest it is a man in his 60s.

This fits the description of Craig Franken, 61, who worked at Smithfield Foods. He is the second Smithfield Foods worker to die from COVID-19.

New cases by county include single cases in Davison and Moody, four in Lincoln and 65 in Minnehaha.

Department of Health officials said 761 employees at Smithfield Foods had COVID-19 as of Tuesday and that 143 of their close contacts had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday the state was running low on its testing supplies. Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said her department is working to continue to get swabs and transport mediums for hospitals in the state.