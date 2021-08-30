State reports five deaths, 463 new COVID-19 cases Monday

New COVID-19 infections continue to climb in the Black Hills and hospitalizations and deaths from the disease are rising as well.

Four of the five deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Monday were from the Black Hills and only one of those five was more than 70 years old. The deaths included three men and two women. Two were from Butte County and one death was reported in Pennington, Meade and Minnehaha counties. One death was a patient in their 30s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and one over 70.

South Dakota has recorded 2,067 deaths due to COVID-19. This was the most deaths reported in one day since April 30.

There are 168 people hospitalized in the state with 84 of those in Black Hills region hospitals.

Monument Health Center in Rapid City reported having 60 patients. Hospital administrators reported Friday that they were expanding ICU beds to accommodate the growing number of patients with serious illnesses. There are 15 patients in ICU in Rapid City and 13 of those are on a ventilator. No other hospital in the state has more than 39 COVID-19 patients. Monument's Sturgis Hospital has eight patients with three in ICU and the Spearfish facility has six patients with two in ICU.