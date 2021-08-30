State reports five deaths, 463 new COVID-19 cases Monday

New COVID-19 infections continue to climb in the Black Hills and hospitalizations and deaths from the disease are rising as well.
Four of the five deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Monday were from the Black Hills and only one of those five was more than 70 years old. The deaths included three men and two women. Two were from Butte County and one death was reported in Pennington, Meade and Minnehaha counties. One death was a patient in their 30s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and one over 70.
South Dakota has recorded 2,067 deaths due to COVID-19. This was the most deaths reported in one day since April 30.
There are 168 people hospitalized in the state with 84 of those in Black Hills region hospitals.
Monument Health Center in Rapid City reported having 60 patients. Hospital administrators reported Friday that they were expanding ICU beds to accommodate the growing number of patients with serious illnesses. There are 15 patients in ICU in Rapid City and 13 of those are on a ventilator. No other hospital in the state has more than 39 COVID-19 patients. Monument's Sturgis Hospital has eight patients with three in ICU and the Spearfish facility has six patients with two in ICU.
Black Hills counties continue to lead the state in new infections and hospitalizations, as well. Pennington County reported 130 new cases Monday to raise the total number of active infections to 1,138 - the highest number since Dec. 17, 2020. Active cases in Meade County jumped to 437 with 34 new infections Monday and Lawrence County now has 302 active cases with 28 positive tests. Butte County recorded 13 new infections and 118 active cases. Custer County had nine new infections and Fall River County added eight.
Eighty of the 463 new infections were in children under 19 and 103 more were people in their 20s. On Friday, Rapid City Schools reported 92 students and 20 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and 21 staff and 231 students were quarantined after being exposed.
Fifty-one people over 70 tested positive for Monday's report.
Minnehaha County recorded 74 new infections and there were 32 in Lincoln County. Brown County had 17 positive tests and there were 11 in Brookings County. Davison County reported 10 new infections and there were eight in Yankton County. Codington County reported seven new infections and there were six in Clay County. Todd County reported five new infections and there were four in Beadle, Bennett, Brule, Charles Mix, Grant, Spink and Turner counties. There were three new cases in Hughes and Hutchinson counties and two new cases in 11 counties. Fifteen other counties added one new case.
Every county in the Black Hills is now listed as having substantial community spread of the disease.