State reports five more COVID-19 deaths, 51 new cases

The South Dakota Department of Health reported five additional deaths and 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as active cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Of the five deaths reported, two were in Pennington County, while the remaining deaths were East River. The state Department of Health said the deaths included three men and two women — with one person in their 40s, three in their 70s, and one over the age of 80. In March, there have been 48 deaths reported, with an overall death toll of 2,853 since the pandemic began.

Friday's report showed active cases dropped to 3,016, down 101 from Thursday's report. Hospitalizations also fell to 88, down eight from the previous day, but patients in intensive care units increased by two to 23 people. In the Black Hills area, there are 22 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and three patients in the ICU.

Twelve new infections were reported in the Rapid City metropolitan area, with Pennington County reporting eight cases and Meade County four. There were three positive tests in Lawrence County and one each in Butte and Jackson counties. No new cases were reported in Bennett, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Oglala-Lakota, Perkins or Ziebach counties.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, eight new cases were reported — all in Minnehaha County. No new infections were reported in Lincoln or McCook counties.

Across the state, there are 482 active cases in children 19 and under, 834 active cases in adults in their 20s and 30s, 686 active cases for adults in their 40s and 50s, and 646 cases for adults in their 60s and 70s. There are 368 cases in adults 80 and older.

There have been 236,602 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. Seventy-one percent of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 59% have received a complete series of the vaccine and 32% have received booster shots.