State reports five more COVID-19 deaths as number of active cases continue to decline

In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic is releasing its grip on South Dakota. However, deaths caused by the virus continue to affect the state's residents.

The Department of Health reported only 36 new infections Wednesday, allowing the number of active cases in the state to drop to 300 - down 82 from Monday's report. Hospitalizations also dropped by three to 41 with 15 in ICU and seven on ventilators. Sixteen of those 41 patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with seven in ICU and four on ventilators.

Despite the decreasing numbers of new and active cases, deaths continue at a troubling pace. Five more deaths were reported to raise the state's death toll to 2,019. There were three women and two men whose deaths were reported Wednesday with four over 70 and one in their 30s. Two deaths were reported in Brown and Minnehaha counties and one in Bon Homme County.

Seven of the positive tests were in children under 19 with 10 more in their 20s. Only three people over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.