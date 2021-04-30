State reports five more COVID-19 deaths, bringing April's total to 30

Five COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health brought April's total to 30 and the overall death toll to 1,967.

March had a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths. There were 202 deaths in October, more than 500 in both November and December and 290 in January. February's total was 110.

The five deaths reported Friday included three women and two men. Two were in their 60s and three were over 70. The deaths were reported in Deuel, Kingsbury, Minnehaha, Roberts and Union counties.

There were 129 new cases reported Friday and the number of active cases fell by almost 100 to 1,624. That is the lowest total since late August of 2020. There are 112 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across South Dakota with 30 people in intensive care units and 14 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 18 patients with six in ICU and two on ventilators.

Thirty-five of the 129 new infections were in children under 19 and 22 were among people in their 20s. Only three people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported 14 new infections and there are 155 active cases. Lawrence County had four positive tests and there was one in Oglala-Lakota, Butte, Custer and Fall River counties.