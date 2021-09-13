State reports four COVID-19 deaths in Black Hills counties

All four COVID-19 deaths the South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday were from the Black Hills. Two men and two women were included in the deaths and two were in their 50s and two were over 70. Pennington, Meade, Lawrence and Fall River counties all reported deaths.
Pennington County was responsible for 130 of the 528 new infections reported in the state Monday. Active cases in the county grew to 2,045. Active cases have increased with every report since July 1 when there were only 45 active cases here. Active cases in the state increased by almost 200 to 7,226.
Hospitalizations dipped below 200 for the first time in September. There are 197 patients in South Dakota hospitals with 62 people in ICU and 44 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 95 patients with 34 in ICU and 26 on ventilators.
Children under 19 are responsible for 153 new infections and there were 84 new cases for people in their 20s. Thirty-one patients over 70 tested positive for Monday's report.
Meade County had 38 positive tests and Lawrence County added 28 more. Butte County added 20 new infections and there were seven in Custer County and five in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 106 new infections Monday and there were 32 in Lincoln County. Brown County reported 28 new infections and there were 27 in Brookings County. Codington County recorded 10 positive tests and there were eight in Davison and Dewey counties. Corson and Union counties each reported seven new infections and there were six in Hughes and Hutchinson counties. Beadle, Oglala-Lakota and Spink counties each had four new cases and there were three in Charles Mix, Lake, Stanley and Ziebach counties.
Nine counties reported two new cases and there was one in 13 other counties.