State reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 51 new cases

Four more South Dakotans have died of COVID-19, while new and active cases continue to decline, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

The four deaths were reported as two men and two women — with one person in their 30s, one in their 60s and two over the age of 80. In March, there have been 43 deaths reported, with an overall death toll of 2,848 since the pandemic began.

Thursday's report included 51 new cases of COVID-19 and active cases dropped to 3,117, down 121 from Wednesday's report. Hospitalizations also fell to 96, down 16 from the previous day, but patients in intensive care units increased by one to 21 people. In the Black Hills area, there are 20 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and two patients in the ICU.

Nine new infections were reported in the Rapid City metropolitan area, with Pennington County reporting five cases and Meade County reported four. There were four positive tests in Oglala-Lakota County. No new cases were reported in Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Perkins or Ziebach counties.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, 11 new cases were reported. There were nine new infections in Minnehaha County and two in Lincoln County.

Across the state, there are 497 active cases in children 19 and under, 869 active cases in adults in their 20s and 30s, 710 active cases for adults in their 40s and 50s, and 664 cases for adults in their 60s and 70s. There are 377 cases in adults 80 and older.

There have been 236,552 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.