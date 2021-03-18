State reports four more COVID-19 deaths, including Pennington County resident

A Pennington County resident was among the four deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

The four deaths brought March's total to 31 and the overall death toll for the state to 1,919. One woman and three men from Codington, Davison, Minnehaha and Pennington counties died. One was in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one was over 80.

There were 237 new infections reported out of 1,262 people tested. Active cases grew by 57 to 2,164. There are 65 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals with 13 in ICU and four on ventilators. Only four of those patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with one in ICU.

Minnehaha County reported 78 positive tests Thursday and Lincoln County followed with 22.

Pennington County had 16 new infections bringing the county's total to 13,108 with 157 of those still considered active. Meade County had four new cases and there was one in Lawrence, Butte, Custer and Fall River counties.

Brookings County recorded 17 positive tests and there were 14 in Union County. Lake and Roberts counties each had seven news cases and there were six in Codington County. Five new infections were found in Beadle, Brown, Clay and Turner counties and four in Charles Mix, Hughes and Spink counties.